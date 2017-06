U21: Pezzella replaces Murru

By Football Italia staff

Cagliari full-back Nicola Murru has pulled out of the Italy Under-21 squad for the European Championship, so Giuseppe Pezzella of Palermo comes in.

The Azzurrini are due to open their tournament in Poland on Sunday evening against Denmark.

They are in the same group as Germany and the Czech Republic.

Today Murru pulled out of the competition due to an injury, so he will be replaced by Palermo’s Pezzella.