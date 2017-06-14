NEWS
Wednesday June 14 2017
Donnarumma depends on clause
By Football Italia staff

Tomorrow will be decisive for Gianluigi Donnarumma, as Mino Raiola meets with Milan, but there are still issues around the new contract.

The goalkeeper’s current deal is set to expire in June 2018 and so far the proposed renewal has received no response.

According to multiple sources, on Thursday agent Raiola will be in Milan for face-to-face talks with the club and a decision will be made, one way or another.

La Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport insist the salary has been agreed for €4.5m per year plus bonuses.

The big problem remains Raiola’s request to introduce a release clause at a lower figure if Milan fail to qualify for the Champions League.

The Rossoneri are refusing to bow to this pressure, while Raiola is determined to have it included in the deal.

If Donnarumma were to leave this summer, the only genuine contenders would be Paris Saint-Germain.

