Everton interest in Brozovic

By Football Italia staff

Everton directors reportedly met Inter today to discuss a bid for Marcelo Brozovic, who was also linked to Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

The Nerazzurri need to raise €30m by June 30 to balance the books ahead of the Financial Fair Play deadline.

Brozovic is not part of new Coach Luciano Spalletti’s plans, but they are finding it difficult to sell him for the right figure.

According to Calciomercato.com, Everton director of sport Steve Walsh was in Milan today and had a meeting with Inter about Brozovic.

While Inter are hoping to make €30m from the Croatia international’s sale, they could be prepared to drop down to €20m.

The 24-year-old was signed from Dinamo Zagreb in 2015 for a total €8m.

He scored six goals with four assists in 28 competitive games for Inter this season.