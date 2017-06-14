Berenguer closer to Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Osasuna director Francisco Canal confirms “important developments over the next few days” for Alex Berenguer to Napoli.

The Spanish winger is reportedly close to a transfer, as he has already turned down Athletic Bilbao.

He has a €9m release clause and so far the Partenopei have offered €5m plus bonuses and a percentage on a future sale.

“I spoke to the Osasuna director of sport, Francisco Canal, and he told me that there will be important developments over the next few days in negotiations for Berenguer,” said Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli reporter Marcello Calvano.

“He can’t say any more, he told me, until the release clause is paid. He also confirmed what the player’s agent had described about the situation.”

Berenguer turns 22 next month and this season contributed two goals and seven assists in 31 competitive games for Osasuna.