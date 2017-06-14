Andre Silva: 'I am unique'

By Football Italia staff

New massive Milan signing Andre Silva explains his tactical versatility. “I always wanted to be unique and original, not a copy of someone else.”

The Portuguese talent became the second most expensive player in Milan’s history, after Manuel Rui Costa, arriving for €38m plus bonuses.

“When I was little, I experimented with many different sports, like karate and hockey,” he told Milan TV.

“I have always been very competitive, as I like to win and feel the adrenaline in every sport I played. The truth us, I chose football because it is the sport that belongs to everyone, the sport of the people, and it was easier to play at school.”

The 21-year-old can play as a centre-forward, support striker or on the right wing, but he had more humble beginnings.

“I played in midfield before I came to Porto, then changed into a wide attacker. When I got into the first team, Coach Joao played me as a striker.

“I can’t say that I was happy about it, as I didn’t think I could play in that role and was better on the wing. As I played more regularly, things improved and I reached the level I’m at now.”

His level is 21 goals and eight assists in 41 competitive games for Porto this season, while he has seven goals in eight senior caps for Portugal.

“I always wanted to be unique and original, not a copy of someone else, so I didn’t really seek examples to follow. I thank Porto, but today I am happy at Milan and want to do my best here.”

Image via @acmilan