Galatasaray bid too low for Hoedt

By Football Italia staff

Galatasaray are ready to increase their offer for Lazio defender Wesley Hoedt to over €5m, but it’s still not enough.

According to the Turkish media, an initial €3m proposal was already rejected and Igor Tudor’s side are prepared to step it up to €5m.

However, the Aquile want to keep hold of the Dutch international, especially with Stefan de Vrij’s situation still uncertain.

The 23-year-old joined Lazio as a free agent from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2015.

This season he managed to score three goals in 26 competitive appearances for the Biancocelesti.