Crotone try to keep Crisetig

By Football Italia staff

Crotone are eager to keep midfielder Lorenzo Crisetig on a permanent basis after his loan spell from Bologna.

The 24-year-old spent this term in Calabria, helping to keep them up in their maiden Serie A campaign.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Crisetig impressed so much that Crotone are in negotiations to make the loan deal permanent.

He came up through the Inter youth academy and was an Italy Undr-21 international.

A meeting was held today between the two clubs, as both Bologna and Crotone are open to reaching an agreement.