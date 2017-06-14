U21: Bernardeschi wears 10

By Football Italia staff

The Italy squad numbers for the European Under-21 Championship are announced, with Federico Bernardeschi wearing 10.

Gigi Di Biagio’s Azzurrini are in the group phase with Germany, Denmark and the Czech Republic.

Their tournament begins against the Danes this Sunday evening.

Cagliari defender Nicola Murru has been forced to pull out with an injury, diagnosed with a right thigh strain.

Instead, Palermo’s Giuseppe Pezzella has been called in and handed the number 23 jersey.

Fiorentina star Bernardeschi gets the prestigious 10 shirt, while Domenico Berardi wears 7.

Italy U-21 squad

Goalkeepers: 17 Alessio Cragno (Benevento), 1 Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), 19 Simone Scuffet (Udinese)

Defenders: 3 Antonio Barreca (Torino), 14 Davide Biraschi (Genoa), 2 Davide Calabria (Milan), 13 Mattia Caldara (Atalanta), 12 Andrea Conti (Atalanta), 22 Alex Ferrari (Verona), 23 Giuseppe Pezzella (Palermo), 4 Daniele Rugani (Juventus)

Midfielders: 15 Marco Benassi (Torino), 5 Danilo Cataldi (Genoa), 18 Roberto Gagliardini (Inter), 8 Alberto Grassi (Atalanta), 21 Manuel Locatelli (Milan), 6 Lorenzo Pellegrini (Sassuolo)

Forwards: 7 Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), 10 Federico Bernardeschi (Fiorentina), 9 Alberto Cerri (Pescara), 20 Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), 16 Luca Garritano (Cesena), 11 Andrea Petagna (Atalanta)