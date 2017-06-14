Ranieri: 'Domenech is bizarre'

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Ranieri hit back at “bizarre” Raymond Domenech and revealed what drew him to Nantes. “It’s not official yet, but there is an agreement.”

The former Leicester City tactician was chosen by Nantes this week to replace Sergio Conceicao.

“We are nearly there, even if it’s not yet official. I haven’t signed yet, but there is an agreement with the President,” Ranieri told Mediaset Premium.

Nantes needed permission from Ligue 1 chiefs after head of the French Coaches’ Association Raymond Domenech tried to block his arrival due to being over 65.

“I do my work with passion, professionalism and focus, so what others say doesn’t interest me. Plus if it’s Domenech… he has always been a bit bizarre,” replied Ranieri.

“I was convinced by the project at Nantes. There is a very strong youth academy with players emerging from here like Marcel Desailly or Didier Deschamps, many of a great quality coming through right now, and the President is very enthusiastic.

“I was struck by the squad, as they were bottom of the table halfway through the season, then thanks to Conceicao’s work they finished seventh. That shows me good work can be done here.

“The other sides in Ligue 1 are reinforcing a great deal, but we will try to have our say.”

Ranieri was also asked about the situation in Serie A, where Roma appointed Eusebio Di Francesco and Luciano Spalletti went to Inter.

“I think they’ll both do a great job. Juventus are always a step above the rest, but if the two Milan clubs came back to the top, it’d be good for all of Italian football.

“I hope Napoli win the Scudetto, because its fans truly deserve that joy. Florence and Fiorentina are always in my heart, but I was never close to a return there. I’m sure Stefano Pioli will do well.”