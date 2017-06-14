NEWS
Wednesday June 14 2017
Papu Gomez open to Lazio
By Football Italia staff

Lazio have reportedly agreed terms with Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez, but Atalanta are yet to accept a transfer fee, leaving Milan in the race.

The 29-year-old winger was a sensation this season, helping the Orobici to fourth place in Serie A with 16 goals and 12 assists in 37 games.

According to La Repubblica, Gomez has given the all-clear for a move to Lazio this summer.

However, Atalanta are not eager to let him leave and are yet to work out a fee for the Argentina international.

They would include Albanian goalkeeper Etrit Berisha, who spent this season on loan in Bergamo.

Milan remain interested in making a swoop for Gomez, who plays on the left wing or as a trequartista.

