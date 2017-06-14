Sassuolo: 'Berardi offer from abroad'

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo director Giovanni Carnevali confirmed Lorenzo Pellegrini is probably heading back to Roma, while Domenico Berardi “has a big opportunity from abroad.”

The Neroverdi are forced into numerous changes after Coach Eusebio Di Francesco left to join Roma and he could well be followed by midfielder Pellegrini.

“We are proud to see our Coach joining such a big club as Roma. He helped us to grow a great deal and we owe him a lot,” Carnevali told Sky Sport Italia.

There were reports that Milan were trying to make a bid for Italy international midfielder Pellegrini.

“We already have an agreement with Roma for Pellegrini. They have an option that expires on June 30 and I think the Giallorossi will exercise it.

“There were no interceptions, we intend to maintain a good rapport with Roma, so we think Pellegrini will return to the Capital.”

Berardi has been linked with the likes of Inter, Juventus, Milan, Chelsea and Di Francesco’s Roma.

“There are numerous possibilities for Berardi. There is always this talk of Inter and Roma, today we received an important opportunity for him from a foreign club.

“Our desire is to keep him, but we know that faced with certain offers – and based on what the player wants – it might be difficult to keep hold of him.

“These are evaluations we need to make with the player himself.”