Inter request Borja Valero

By Football Italia staff

New Inter Coach Luciano Spalletti has specifically requested they sign Fiorentina midfielder Borja Valero, claim Sky Sport Italia.

Spalletti had already been linked with the Spaniard when he was in charge of Roma and considers him suited to pulling the strings at his new team.

Borja Valero is 32 years old and his contract is due to expire in June 2019.

He has been in the Viola jersey since 2012 and recently got a tattoo on his arm representing the co-ordinates of Ponte Vecchio in Florence – a show of love for the city that has become his second home.

Nonetheless, it is still possible he will accept a move to the more ambitious Inter.