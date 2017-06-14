Inter can snatch Szczesny from Juve

By Football Italia staff

Inter are trying to intercept the Juventus deal for Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, claim Sportitalia, after his loan at Roma.

It has been all but confirmed that the Bianconeri have chosen Szczesny as the heir to Gianluigi Buffon when he retires next year.

However, the transfer isn’t sealed yet and Sportitalia maintain Inter are now attempting to dive in with their own proposal for the Poland international.

Szczesny would effectively be on the bench until 2018-19, as Buffon is still at the height of his powers, even though he turns 40 in January.

It’s reported that Juventus only offered around half of Arsenal’s €15m asking price.

He spent the last two seasons on loan at Roma and is therefore familiar with Serie A and particularly with former Giallorossi director Walter Sabatini, who is now at Inter.