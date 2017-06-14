Juve can spread N'Zonzi payment

By Football Italia staff

Sevilla are refusing to lower the €40m asking price for Steven N’Zonzi, but could let Juventus spread out the payment.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the first real meeting between the clubs was today, as the midfielder has already given the all-clear to a transfer.

The €40m release clause will not be negotiated down, but Sevilla would be prepared to let Juve spread the payment over a number of years.

It remains to be seen whether Juventus will accept that for the 28-year-old or look at other alternatives.

The clause had been €30m when the Bianconeri first approached N’Zonzi in January, but he signed a new contract in February with the increased buy-out option.