Tianjin Teda want De Biasi

By Football Italia staff

Former Albania Coach Gianni De Biasi is considering offers from China and Spain, claim Sportitalia.

The Italian tactician quit the Albania position this week, noting it was time for “a new challenge.”

According to this evening’s reports, that could take him to China with Tianjin Teda showing particular interest.

However, De Biasi is taking his time to see what other proposals come in, including one over the last couple of days from Spain.