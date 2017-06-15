Verratti drops more Barcelona hints

By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti and his agent had dinner with Barcelona star Lionel Messi on Wednesday night, claim reports in Spain and social media hints.

According to Cadena COPE, Verratti and Messi are both having their vacations in Ibiza at the moment and the meeting was organised by Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina player Javier Pastore.

Social media again suggests Pastore was also present at the Lio nightclub.

There were already repeated claims that Verratti was pushing for a transfer to Barcelona.

While the Cadena COPE report named specifically Verratti and Messi, there was another massive clue on social media that this was not a simple pleasantry.

Verratti’s agent, Donato Di Campli, posted a picture on Twitter of him sharing drinks with Verratti at what appeared to be a nightclub.

The caption was: “Just one thing……..”

The phrasing could be interpreted a number of ways, including as ‘we are one entity.’

It certainly boosts the already existing speculation that Verratti wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain for Barcelona.

Juventus don’t seem to be particularly interested in the Italy international, preferring to focus on Sevilla’s €40m-rated Steven N’Zonzi.