Donnarumma decision expected today

A decision on Gianluigi Donnarumma’s future is expected today, as Mino Raiola has a meeting at Casa Milan.

The goalkeeper is out of contract in the summer of 2018, and has been offered a new five-year deal worth €4m per season, eventually rising to €5m.

However, there is disagreement between the club and Raiola, Donnarumma’s agent, about a release clause in the event the Rossoneri don’t reach the Champions League.

According to this morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport, Raiola is also unhappy about the very public pressure put on his client to sign the new deal, with public statements from prominent figures at the club.

It’s thought the Diavolo have agreed to include a release clause to appease the agent, but it would be for a very high figure and not dependent on the Champions League.

Despite that, Gazzetta believes Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli are cautious about the possibility of an agreement, believing it could go either way.

While there is a contract on the table, it’s thought Raiola has not even discussed wages, and that everything comes down to the release clause.

It’s claimed that a meeting in Monte Carlo saw the agent demand a €10m release clause if Milan don’t reach the Champions League, though this is seen as more of a provocation than an actual request.

There is a real risk, however, that the talks will indeed collapse, with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain all interested in Donnarumma.