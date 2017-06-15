Roma want €40m for Salah

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Italy say Mohamed Salah has agreed to join Liverpool, but Roma are holding firm for €40m [£35m].

The Reds are keen to bring the Egyptian international to Anfield, but talks have been progressing slowly and last week were nowhere near being completed.

Speaking at Eusebio Di Francesco’s presentation yesterday, Giallorossi sporting director Monchi admitted that Liverpool are in talks, but warned Salah wouldn’t leave on the cheap.

Today La Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that the winger has agreed a deal with the Premier League club, and has told the Lupi that he wants to go.

However, Liverpool are only willing to offer €32m plus bonuses, while Roma will not to business for any less than €40m.

The indications are that the Reds will eventually meet the asking price, but both clubs are playing hardball.