NEWS
Thursday June 15 2017
Inter blocked for Lucas Moura
By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly close to a deal with Lucas Moura, but haven’t yet convinced Paris Saint-Germain to sell.

The Nerazzurri are keen to bring the Brazilian winger to San Siro this summer, as he’d be the perfect fit for new Coach Luciano Spalletti’s 4-2-3-1 system.

Corriere dello Sport believes that the Beneamata are one step away from an agreement with Moura, who scored 19 goals last season and providing six assists.

The aspect which is proving more difficult though is agreeing a deal with PSG, who want to insert Ivan Perisic into the deal.

The Croatian is promised to Manchester United, so the two clubs are a long way from an agreement as things stand.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies