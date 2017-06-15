Inter blocked for Lucas Moura

By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly close to a deal with Lucas Moura, but haven’t yet convinced Paris Saint-Germain to sell.

The Nerazzurri are keen to bring the Brazilian winger to San Siro this summer, as he’d be the perfect fit for new Coach Luciano Spalletti’s 4-2-3-1 system.

Corriere dello Sport believes that the Beneamata are one step away from an agreement with Moura, who scored 19 goals last season and providing six assists.

The aspect which is proving more difficult though is agreeing a deal with PSG, who want to insert Ivan Perisic into the deal.

The Croatian is promised to Manchester United, so the two clubs are a long way from an agreement as things stand.