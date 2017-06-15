Raiola meets Juventus too

By Football Italia staff

Mino Raiola will reportedly also meet Juventus today, to discuss a contract extension for Moise Kean.

The 17-year-old became the first player born in the 2000s to play in Serie A, and he scored his first goal for the Bianconeri against Bologna on the final day of the season.

The striker’s agent, Mino Raiola, is in Italy today to discuss Gianluigi Donnarumma’s contract situation with Milan, and Gazzetta dello Sport reports he’ll meet the Old Lady too.

Kean can’t sign a professional contract until he turns 18 in February, but Juve hope to put a deal in place which will be signed as soon as the forward is of age.

Also up for discussion will be where the youngster will play next season, as Coach Max Allegri is keen to keep him around the first team.

However, with the likely arrival of Patrik Schick from Sampdoria it seems more plausible that Kean will be loaned out abroad, the option Raiola prefers.