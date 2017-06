Donadoni set for Bologna extension

By Football Italia staff

Bologna Coach Roberto Donadoni is reportedly set to extend his contract by a further year.

The former Italy CT has been on the Rossoblu bench since the summer of 2015, guiding his squad to 14th and 15th in Serie A.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, Bologna are ready to reward his efforts with a new contract, with this current deal expiring at the end of the coming season.

Donadoni will sign a deal until 2019, extending his stay at Dall’Ara by a year.