Koulibaly not for sale

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea are reportedly willing to pay €60m for Kalidou Koulibaly, but Napoli won’t sell for any price.

The centre-back was heavily linked with the Blues last summer, but he extended his contract with the Partenopei in September.

According to this morning’s Corriere dello Sport, the English champions are prepared to make a huge offer for the defender of around €60m [£52.7m].

Despite that, Napoli have already resolved to keep their squad together for a serious assault on the Serie A summit, and they would reject any offer that comes in for Koulibaly.

The Vesuviani don’t have Financial Fair Play targets to meet and aren’t planning any major summer transfers, so they have no need to sell Koulibaly.