Milan refuse Donnarumma sale

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported that Milan won’t sell Gianluigi Donnarumma, even if he rejects the offer of a new contract.

A decision is expected today on the 18-year-old’s future, with his agent, Mino Raiola, meeting with the Rossoneri at Casa Milan.

The club are offering a five-year deal worth €4m per season, which would eventually rise to €5m over the course of the deal.

According to Corriere della Sera, if Raiola asks for more time to decide on the offer, the Diavolo will reject that and start looking for a new goalkeeper.

Even if Donnarumma rejects the renewal, Milan will not be forced into selling the youngster.

That would likely mean the Italian international spending a year on the bench, before moving on a free transfer.