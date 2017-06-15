NEWS
De Vrij to renew with Lazio
By Football Italia staff

Stefan de Vrij is expected to renew his Lazio contract, but it will contain a release clause under €30m.

The defender has been linked with a move to Inter or Manchester United, but it’s thought clubs are still wary about signing him given his previous knee problems.

Now Gianluca Di Marzio’s website is reporting that the Dutch international will sign a new contract with the Biancocelesti, with an improved salary.

There will, however, be a release clause inserted into the contract, and at a lower level than the €30m President Claudio Lotito wanted.

Di Marzio believes the actual amount will be closer to €20m, meaning De Vrij could well leave for a relatively low fee next summer.

