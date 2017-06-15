ADL refuses Reina talks?

By Football Italia staff

Reports claim Aurelio De Laurentiis refused to talk with Pepe Reina’s agent about a Napoli renewal.

The goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of the coming season, and it’s believed the Partenopei are looking for a goalkeeper this summer.

Udinese admitted yesterday that there’s interest in Alex Meret, while Lukasz Skorupski has also been touted as possible long-term replacement for Reina.

According to La Repubblica, the Spaniard’s agent approached the club to discuss a new contract, but was rebuffed by the President.

“A renewal? Don’t talk about it!” De Laurentiis is quoted as having said.

“There’s already a valid agreement until June 30, 2018.”