Juventus get Costa for €40m?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Juventus could close a deal for Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa for €40m plus bonuses.

The Bianconeri are looking to bring in at least one winger this summer, and Coach Max Allegri confirmed yesterday that the Brazilian is one of the targets.

It’s thought the Italian champions have the basis of a deal with the player, but his club are asking for €50m.

There is a good relationship between Juve and Bayern though, after the deals for Arturo Vidal, Kingsley Coman and Medhi Benatia.

To that end, Tuttosport is reporting that a deal could be found between the two clubs for €40m plus bonuses, which would likely be linked to winning the Scudetto and performance in the Champions League.