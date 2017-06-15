Allegri: ‘Verratti will stay at PSG’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus Coach Massimiliano Allegri calls Marco Verratti a "great player" but “I think he’ll stay at Paris Saint-Germain”.

The Italian international is being linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 side, with Barcelona thought to be in pole position for his signature.

Verratti grew up as a Juventino, so the Bianconeri have also been linked, but their Coach believes he’ll stay at the Parc des Princes.

“He’s a great player,” Allegri acknowledged, speaking to Corriere dello Sport.

“He’s a PSG player though, and I think he’ll stay in Paris.”

Wojciech Szczesny is expected to sign for the Old Lady this summer, but Allegri says no deal has yet been agreed.

“It’s not done! When I’m back, Juve will have signed players to improve the team. Juve are at such a high level now that there aren’t many champions on that level.

“To move forward we have to find those players who will complete us in the areas where we are weakest.”

Finally, the Coach was asked about the disastrous second half performance in the Champions League final, with his side losing 4-1 after a fine first half.

“We couldn’t pass the ball anymore in the second half,” Allegri lamented.

“In that quarter of an hour we had three or four situations where, with a little more calm, we’d have been in front of their goalkeeper. Instead…

“What happened at half-time? [Mario] Mandzukic was there ‘operating’ on his ankle and [Miralem] Panic was lying down and couldn’t get back into it.”