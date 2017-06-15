Schick set for Juventus medical

By Football Italia staff

Patrik Schick will reportedly take his Juventus medical in Poland, as he’s on international duty with the Czech Republic Under-21s.

The Bianconeri have agreed to pay €30.5m for the striker, to be paid over three seasons.

That’s more than his €25m release clause, but the latter fee would have to be paid up-front, whereas this arrangement allows the Old Lady to spread the cost.

According to Tuttosport, the lack of an official announcement is not a sign that there is any problem with the deal, and in fact Schick will take his medicals in the coming days.

Juve will send doctors to Poland to assess the 21-year-old, as he’s at the Under-21 European Championships with the Czech Republic.