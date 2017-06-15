Azzurrini head to Poland

By Football Italia staff

Italy’s Under-21s flew to Poland this morning, but Nicola Murru has been forced out with injury.

The Azzurrini face Denmark on Sunday night in their first match of the Under-21 European Championship, a tournament they have won five times.

Coach Luigi Di Biagio has stated that he sees his squad among the favourites.

Italy held their final training session before departing to Poland at Coverciano yesterday, but Cagliari full-back Murru was forced to pull out with a thigh injury.

Today the FIGC has confirmed that he will return to his club, with Palermo’s Giuseppe Pezzella called-up to replace him.

The 19-year-old has just returned from the Under-20 World Cup, where he and his teammates won a bronze medal after being eliminated by England in the semi-finals.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Andrea Conti, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Roberto Gagliardini and Federico Bernardeschi all joined-up with the squad yesterday, having been involved in the senior set-up for the matches with Uruguay and Liechtenstein.

Despite being an Under-21 squad, the 23 players are very experienced, with over 1000 Serie A appearances between them.

The Azzurrini have flown out to Krakow this morning, as the city will serve as their base for the duration of the tournament.

Their first match against Denmark is also in the city, and will be held at Cracovia’s Marszałek Piłsudski Stadium.

Italy have won the Under-21 European Championship five times, but were disappointedly eliminated in the group stage in the Czech Republic two years ago.

Updated Italy squad for the Under-21 European Championship:

Goalkeepers: 17 Alessio Cragno [Benevento], 1 Gianluigi Donnarumma [Milan], 19 Simone Scuffet [Udinese]

Defenders: 3 Antonio Barreca [Torino], 14 Davide Biraschi [Genoa], 2 Davide Calabria [Milan], 13 Mattia Caldara [Atalanta], 12 Andrea Conti [Atalanta], 22 Alex Ferrari [Verona], 23 Giuseppe Pezzella [Palermo], 4 Daniele Rugani [Juventus]

Midfielders: 15 Marco Benassi [Torino], 5 Danilo Cataldi [Genoa], 18 Roberto Gagliardini [Inter], 8 Alberto Grassi [Atalanta], 21 Manuel Locatelli [Milan], 6 Lorenzo Pellegrini [Sassuolo]

Forwards: 7 Domenico Berardi [Sassuolo], 10 Federico Bernardeschi [Fiorentina], 9 Alberto Cerri [Pescara], 20 Federico Chiesa [Fiorentina],16 Luca Garritano [Cesena], 11 Andrea Petagna [Atalanta]