Galatasaray in for Acerbi

By Football Italia staff

Galatasaray are reportedly meeting Sassuolo as they try to find a deal for Francesco Acerbi.

The centre-back has been linked with Inter and Roma, with the latter representing a reunion with former Neroverdi Coach Eusebio Di Francesco.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, the Turkish club are currently meeting with sporting director Guido Angelozzi to try and find a deal for Acerbi.

Sassuolo are already on the lookout for a replacement, with Milan’s Gabriel Paletta top of their shortlist.