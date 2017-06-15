Rudiger: ‘Nothing in Inter rumours’

By Football Italia staff

Roma’s Antonio Rudiger shrugs off rumours he could join Inter - “if you believe what the papers say I’d have gone last summer”.

It was reported yesterday that the Nerazzurri were offering €30m for the German international, though Lupi sporting director Monchi later said there was “no chance” he’d be sold.

“I’ve read these rumours,” Rudiger admitted, speaking to Bild.

“Curiously, my teammate [Kostas] Manolas is also often linked to Inter. If you believe what the papers say, I’d have already gone last summer, but I’m still here.

“I’ve delegated the responsibility for dealing with these things to my brother so I can fully focus on the Confederations Cup, regardless of whether or not there are any offers.

“As far as I know [Luciano] Spalletti has only been Inter’s Coach for a few days. Yet according to the Italian media, Spalletti has already indicated that he’s taken several players.

“Fundamentally I can only say good things about him, we had a good relationship from the start and he gave me a lot of confidence, even after my cruciate ligament injury.”

Rudiger was also asked about last season’s campaign, in which the Giallorossi finished second in Serie A but once again failed to win a trophy.

“We can’t know what happened, we played well for most of the season but in cup competitions it just takes one bad game to knock you out.

“In the League, above all away from home, we dropped points against the smaller teams.”

Francesco Totti played his final game for Roma in the last game of the season, what was it like to play with him?

“It’s enough to look at the lap of honour he did at the end of the last game against Genoa,” Rudiger replied.

“The whole stadium was crying, or at least had tears in their eyes. Totti is a legend with an incredible career.

“Before I came here I only knew him on the PlayStation, suddenly I found him beside me. It took some getting used to!”