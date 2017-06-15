Milan hold Everton talks

By Football Italia staff

Milan have held a meeting this morning to discuss M’Baye Niang and Gianluca Lapadula, who are both wanted by Everton.

The Toffees’ sporting director Steve Walsh was spotted in Milan yesterday, and it’s believed he was meeting with intermediary Vincenzo Morabito.

This morning Morabito was seen entering Casa Milan, with MilanNews reporting that he’s negotiating for Lapadula and Niang.

“We’re here, we work every day,” the intermediary told reporters outside Rossoneri HQ.

“Niang? We’ll see what happens. Lapadula? We’ll see for him too.”

Morabito left Casa Milan around 50 minutes later, with MilanNews reporting that talks are progressing well.