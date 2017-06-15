NEWS
Thursday June 15 2017
Nainggolan close to Roma renewal
By Football Italia staff

Radja Nainggolan is increasingly close to renewing his contract with Roma, according to reports.

The Belgian international has been clear that he wants to remain with the Giallorossi, but he has so far yet to agree to an extended contract.

The midfielder has no shortage of suitors across Europe, and fears have been growing that the capital club could look to cash in on him.

Now though Tuttomercatoweb is reporting that an agreement is extremely close, with an €850,000 difference between his salary request and what the Lupi are offering.

The website believes that an agreement will be found halfway, with the rest of the money being made up by performance-related bonuses.

Nainggolan is expected to sign a one-year extension to his contract, which expires in 2020, but it’s also possible that the new deal could run to 2022.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies