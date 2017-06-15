Nainggolan close to Roma renewal

By Football Italia staff

Radja Nainggolan is increasingly close to renewing his contract with Roma, according to reports.

The Belgian international has been clear that he wants to remain with the Giallorossi, but he has so far yet to agree to an extended contract.

The midfielder has no shortage of suitors across Europe, and fears have been growing that the capital club could look to cash in on him.

Now though Tuttomercatoweb is reporting that an agreement is extremely close, with an €850,000 difference between his salary request and what the Lupi are offering.

The website believes that an agreement will be found halfway, with the rest of the money being made up by performance-related bonuses.

Nainggolan is expected to sign a one-year extension to his contract, which expires in 2020, but it’s also possible that the new deal could run to 2022.