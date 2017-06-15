Roma keep Balotelli at Nice?

By Football Italia staff

Reports in France say Mario Balotelli could stay at Nice, if Roma buy Jean Seri.

The Italian international spent last season in Ligue 1, scoring 17 goals in all competitions for Les Aiglons.

Unfortunately his salary of €450,000 per month is prohibitive for the French side, but L’Équipe reports that Balotelli is open to the idea of staying at Allianz Riviera.

The money could be raised by the sale of Seri, with Roma thought to be among the clubs interested in the Ivorian.

The Giallorossi have been keen on the 25-year-old for some time, and while he has a release clause of €40m, it’s thought a lower fee could be negotiated.

With the money raised from that sale, Nice could offer Balotelli a contract renewal and keep him in France.

The Lupi aren’t the only club interested in Seri, however, with Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona also believed to be keen.

There is also an offer from Beijing Guoan, who would offer the midfielder a salary of €10m per season.