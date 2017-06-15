Everton make Niang offer

By Football Italia staff

Everton have made an official offer of €18m [£15.8m] for Milan’s M’Baye Niang, according to reports in Italy.

The English side’s sporting director Steve Walsh is in Italy this week, and the Rossoneri held a meeting with an intermediary this morning to discuss the Frenchman, as well as Gianluca Lapadula.

Now calciomercato.com is reporting that an official €18m offer has been submitted for Niang, who must now decide whether or not to accept the move.

The Toffees are also keen to land Lapadula, but the striker is in no hurry to leave Milan, and would prefer to stay in Italy if he does have to leave.