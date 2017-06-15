Spalletti: ‘Relaxed about transfers’

By Football Italia staff

Inter Coach Luciano Spalletti is “relaxed” about the summer transfer window - “this squad already has value”.

The tactician left Roma at the end of the season to take over on the Nerazzurri bench, with the aim of getting them back into the Champions League in the coming campaign.

However, while city rivals Milan have already made four signings - with more to come - there have so far been no arrivals at Appiano Gentile.

“I talked to [owner] Zhang Jindong when I was in China,” Spalletti told Premium Sport.

“I’ve seen his passion and ambition and that makes me relaxed. It’s clear that a few players more will make a difference, but let’s not forget this squad already has value, with very important players.

“That means we’re starting from a good base.”