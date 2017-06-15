Lazio want Gomez

By Football Italia staff

Lazio are reportedly interested in Atalanta captain Alejandro Gomez, but won’t pay more than €10m.

The Argentinian international had a fantastic season as the Orobici finished fourth, scoring 16 goals and providing 10 assists.

According to Il Messaggero, Coach Simone Inzaghi has told the club he would prefer to sign ‘Papu’ rather than Sampdoria’s Luis Muriel.

The newspaper reports that an agreement has already been found with Gomez for a €1.5m per season contract.

However, Biancocelesti President Claudio Lotito won’t pay more than €10m for a 29-year-old, though he’s open to sending Etrit Berisha to Bergamo.