‘Everton could go for Zapata’

By Football Italia staff

Everton scout Carlo Jacomuzzi says Duvan Zapata could be “the right profile” but denies interest in Gianluca Lapadula.

The English side’s sporting director is in Italy this week, with a formal offer reportedly submitted for Milan forward M’Baye Niang, and Radio Crc spoke to one of the Toffees’ scouts.

“We haven’t found Napoli,” Jacomuzzi said.

“They’ve changed hotels in Milan and I don’t know where they are. [Sporting director] Cristiano Giuntoli is hiding, he’s obviously at work and has other things to do.

“I haven’t been able to see him, maybe we wanted to know what moves they’re making and if it will affect any of ours.

“Faouzhi Ghoulam will renew with Napoli, that’s just a matter of time. There are some midfielders at Napoli who could be of interest, and then we could talk about [Pepe] Reina.

“I don’t know if the Spaniard would be interested in Everton, we need to understand if he’s going to leave Napoli.

“We have [Marten] Stekelenburg who seems to want to leave, so there could be a space that opens up there.

“There’s talk of Reina going to Newcastle, we could be inserted into that equation too, but of course we have to carefully evaluate the financial side of things.

“We’re not interested in Lapadula, if [Romelu] Lukaku goes it doesn’t mean Lapadula will come, they’re different players.

“[Carlos] Bacca is a good player, but between quality and price the right profile could be Zapata, but I don’t know about anything that could be formalised.

“They [Everton] have come to Italy to see what’s available, they’ll evaluate different profiles and then make their choice.”