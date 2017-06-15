‘Watford want Allan’

By Football Italia staff

Allan’s agent says Watford are interest in the midfielder but his client is “happy to stay at Napoli”.

The Brazilian is known for his tackling ability, and has been a key component of Maurizio Sarri’s side for much of the past two seasons.

However, in the second half of the last campaign it appeared Amadou Diawara and Piotr Zielinski were preferred in the centre of the park, leading to rumours Allan could move on this summer.

“Allan is happy to stay at Napoli,” Claudio Vagheggi, his Italian agent, told Radio Crc.

“The Azzurri have always told me that he’s crucial for Napoli. In the event that they open up for a negotiation, [sporting director Cristiano] Giuntoli knows there’s a club that’s interested, and that’s Watford.”