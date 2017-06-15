NEWS
Thursday June 15 2017
Inter start Valero talks?
By Football Italia staff

Inter have reportedly spoken to Fiorentina about Borja Valero, and they’re also interested in Kenny Tete.

The Nerazzurri have been quiet on the transfer market so far this summer, but with new Coach Luciano Spalletti in place they’re ready to make some moves.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, they have spoken to Valero about moving to San Siro, and are also in contact with the Viola.

In addition, the Beneamata have used Mino Raiola’s trip to Milan for Gigio Donnarumma’s contract talks to discuss Ajax full-back Kenny Tete.

Tete is a Raiola client, and has been capped at senior level by the Netherlands.

However the priority target at the moment is thought to be Feyenoord winger Rick Karsdorp.

