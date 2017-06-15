Raiola arrives for Milan talks

By Football Italia staff

Mino Raiola has arrived at Casa Milan for crunch talks over Gianluigi Donnarumma’s future.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper is out of contract next summer, and the Rossoneri are offering a new five-year deal with wages of €4m per season, eventually rising to €5m.

However, his agent is unconvinced by the project of the new Chinese owners and wants a release clause if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

The Diavolo have so far been unwilling to offer that, but Raiola won’t even discuss wages until that issue is resolved.

In addition, the agent was infuriated when Milan directly contacted his client without going through him, a move which put the renewal at risk.

This afternoon Raiola has arrived at Casa Milan to discuss the contract, and a decision is expected either way in the next few hours.