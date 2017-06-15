Agent: ‘Napoli have Berenguer deal’

By Football Italia staff

Alex Berenguer’s agent says Napoli have “found an agreement” for his client, so just have to make an official offer to Osasuna.

It was reported yesterday that the Partenopei were moving closer to a deal for the 21-year-old, who has a €9m release clause.

The Vesuviani are looking to lower that, to around €5m plus performance-related bonuses.

“We’re waiting for Napoli’s official offer,” Juan Oyaga explained to CalcioNapoli24.

“Alejandro would very much like to wear the Napoli shirt, it’s one of the greatest clubs in the history of Italian football.

“We’ve already found an agreement for the contract and wages, and I’m sure the clubs will find the right solution.

“How long until the deal is done? You know how it is in football, what you can’t manage in a month can be done in three hours.”