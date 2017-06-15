Real Madrid for Donnarumma?

By Football Italia staff

Milan seem intent on keeping Gianluigi Donnarumma despite his refusal to sign a new contract, but Real Madrid are the main contenders.

The club announced this afternoon that Donnarumma has turned down a new deal and the decision is “definitive” and not just about economics.

His current contract is due to expire on June 30, 2018, and it now remains to be seen what happens next.

Milan at the moment seem intent on keeping Donnarumma to the end of his contract, even perhaps sending him to the stands for a year.

This would prevent agent Mino Raiola from making a huge profit on the sale, but also cost the Rossoneri.

On the other hand, Real Madrid are the main contenders for the 18-year-old goalkeeper, as they have a very strong rapport with Raiola.

It’s already reported they are offering €6m per year wages and are the favourites, despite talk of Paris Saint-Germain over the last few days.

Manchester United were only going to be tracking Donnarumma if they sold David De Gea to Real Madrid, but now it seems as if the Spaniards are pushing for Gigio instead.

Manchester City were contenders, but already spent over €30m on Ederson, while today Everton spent a similar sum on Jordan Pickford.