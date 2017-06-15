Where next for Donnarumma?

By Football Italia staff

In a shock announcement this afternoon, it was confirmed that Gianluigi Donnarumma would not renew his contract with Milan.

The goalkeeper made his debut for the Rossoneri at just 16, and quickly established himself as their number 1.

However, a protracted wrangle over his contract with agent Mino Raiola cast his future into doubt, and today the club announced that he won’t sign a new deal.

As one of the hottest properties in European football, Donnarumma won’t be short of offers - where will the wonderkid go next?

Paris Saint-Germain

The French giants have emerged as the most likely destination in recent days, with Kevin Trapp unconvincing since since his move from Eintracht Frankfurt.

PSG are reportedly prepared to offer €40m for the 18-year-old, and they have good relations with Raiola after the signings of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Blaise Matuidi and Maxwell.

They have the money and the contacts, but will Donnarumma want to move to Ligue 1?

Manchester United

David De Gea’s future at Old Trafford appears uncertain, with constant rumours of a move to Real Madrid.

While Sergio Romero is a competent deputy, it’s likely the Red Devils would want a more long-term replacement if De Gea were to go.

Signing Donnarumma would theoretically sort out the goalkeeping situation for 15 or 20 years, and there’s no shortage of Raiola clients at Old Trafford.

However, Jose Mourinho doesn’t have the best reputation for working with youngsters, and it’s far from certain De Gea will move on.

Real Madrid

If Los Merengues can’t secure De Gea, they could reignite their interest in Donnarumma.

The Milan youngster is the next closest thing to a Galactico goalkeeper, and Keylor Navas has been criticised for some of his decision making this season.

As the Champions League holders, Madrid would represent an attractive destination, but the Bernabeu crowd are fickle and could turn on the 18-year-old if he doesn’t hit the ground running.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been whistled this season, despite 406 goals in 394 games for the club.

In addition, the disdain of President Florentino Perez for Raiola is well documented…

Arsenal

A left-field option perhaps, but with the renewal of Arsene Wenger the Gunners have hinted that they will spend big to finally recapture the Premier League title.

Petr Cech is still a fine goalkeeper, but the Czech international is 35 now, and clearly closer to the end of his career than the beginning.

While Wenger is unlikely to get involved in a bidding war, he does have a reputation for developing players, and who better to learn under than Cech?

Juventus

Who better to learn under then Cech? Gianluigi Buffon, perhaps.

A switch to Turin is surely impossible, following Donnarumma’s very public outrage when the Bianconeri were awarded a controversial penalty at Juventus Stadium earlier this season.

That said, Juve have shown they have no qualms about poaching talent from their rivals, signing Gonzalo Higuain and Miralem Pjanic from Napoli and Roma respectively last summer.

Donnarumma has made no secret of the fact that Buffon is his idol, and Max Allegri has said a deal for Wojciech Szczesny isn’t yet over the line…