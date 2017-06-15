Salah agent flies in for Liverpool?

By Football Italia staff

Mohamed Salah’s agent is reportedly flying in to London for final talks, as Liverpool prepare to pay the full €40m Roma asking price.

According to the Daily Mirror, Ramy Abbas posted footage of him driving through the streets of London on his Snapchat account today.

As we reported before, Salah and Roma were waiting for Liverpool to raise their offer from the rejected €32m to a minimum of €40m (£35.1m).

Today is Salah’s 25th birthday and he is under contract with the Giallorossi until June 2019.

This season he has scored 19 goals with 15 assists in 41 competitive games for the Lupi.