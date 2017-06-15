NEWS
Thursday June 15 2017
Bologna ask for Orsolini
By Football Italia staff

Bologna have met Juventus to discuss taking Italy Under-20 starlet Riccardo Orsolini on loan next season.

Orsolini won the Golden Boot as top scorer in the Under-20 World Cup, finding the net five times as the Azzurrini made their way to third place.

He was snapped up from Ascoli in January for €6m and allowed to end the campaign with that club in Serie B.

According to Sky Sport Italia, today Juventus met with Bologna director Riccardo Bigon and team manager Marco Di Vaio to discuss Orsolini’s loan deal next term.

He scored eight goals and provided six assists in 41 Serie B games with Ascoli.

