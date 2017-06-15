Arsenal bid for Cuadrado rejected

By Football Italia staff

Juventus reportedly turned down a €20m offer from Arsenal for Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, but Tottenham Hotspur are also interested.

According to The Sun, a proposal has already been made and rejected from the Gunners this summer.

It’s believed the €20m (£17.6m) bid was considered too low, but that doesn’t mean Cuadrado is off the market.

Juve have already snapped up Patrik Schick and are in advanced negotiations with Bayern Munich for Douglas Costa.

This means they would be prepared to sell the Colombia international for approximately €34m (£30m).

If Spurs do get involved in a bidding war, then they could reach that figure and take Cuadrado back to the Premier League.

He struggled at Chelsea, unhappy with the atmosphere in England and style of football, so Juve bought him back for a €25m deal plus €4m bonuses, spread out over a number of years.