Albertosi: 'Donnarumma betrayed Milan'

By Football Italia staff

Former Milan legend Enrico Albertosi feels Gianluigi Donnarumma “betrayed” the Rossoneri by refusing to sign a new contract.

This evening CEO Marco Fassone announced that Donnarumma would not be extending his current deal, which expires in June 2018.

“It’s crazy that an 18-year-old kid can turn down an important contract offered by a big club like Milan to go who knows where,” former goalkeeper Albertosi told ItaSportPress.

“He might not even be the first choice elsewhere, because he still hasn’t proved that he is a great goalkeeper. He’s done well at Milan, but also made some errors with worrying ups and downs.

“He betrayed Milan, turning his back on a great club that put its faith in him and launched him in Serie A at the age of 17. I think the lad should’ve made his will clear to his agent, because the athletes always make the final decision.

“As far as I can tell, it was Donnarumma’s desire to leave and he was 100 per cent wrong.”

Albertosi wore the Milan jersey from 1974-80.