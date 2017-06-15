NEWS
Thursday June 15 2017
Albertosi: 'Donnarumma betrayed Milan'
By Football Italia staff

Former Milan legend Enrico Albertosi feels Gianluigi Donnarumma “betrayed” the Rossoneri by refusing to sign a new contract.

This evening CEO Marco Fassone announced that Donnarumma would not be extending his current deal, which expires in June 2018.

“It’s crazy that an 18-year-old kid can turn down an important contract offered by a big club like Milan to go who knows where,” former goalkeeper Albertosi told ItaSportPress.

“He might not even be the first choice elsewhere, because he still hasn’t proved that he is a great goalkeeper. He’s done well at Milan, but also made some errors with worrying ups and downs.

“He betrayed Milan, turning his back on a great club that put its faith in him and launched him in Serie A at the age of 17. I think the lad should’ve made his will clear to his agent, because the athletes always make the final decision.

“As far as I can tell, it was Donnarumma’s desire to leave and he was 100 per cent wrong.”

Albertosi wore the Milan jersey from 1974-80.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies