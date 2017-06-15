Milan eye Neto, Szczesny and Perin

By Football Italia staff

Norberto Neto, Mattia Perin and Wojciech Szczesny are on Milan’s wish-list after Gianluigi Donnarumma rejected a new contract.

The club needs a goalkeeper, as today it was announced the 18-year-old was refusing to sign an extension.

According to Sky Sport Italia, among others, the first choice is Brazilian Neto, who spent this season on the Juventus bench as understudy to Gigi Buffon.

However, Juve want €10m for the former Fiorentina player, who is also a target for Watford, Valencia and Napoli.

Similarly, the Bianconeri already have a deal in place with Szczesny, but Arsenal haven’t yet agreed the transfer fee for the man who spent the last two years on loan at Roma.

Another candidate is Perin, as Milan have an excellent rapport with Genoa, but question marks inevitably remain around the 24-year-old’s fitness.

Perin tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee twice in the last year.

Pepe Reina of Napoli is believed to be very low down on the list for Milan.