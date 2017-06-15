NEWS
Thursday June 15 2017
Agent: 'No Reina-Milan chance'
By Football Italia staff

“There is absolutely no chance of Pepe Reina going to Milan,” said the Napoli goalkeeper’s agent after Gianluigi Donnarumma’s contract snub.

The Rossoneri need a new shot-stopper after Donnarumma today definitively refused to sign a new deal.

Spanish veteran Reina was mentioned as a potential short-term replacement at San Siro, but his representative silenced these rumours before they got going.

“There is absolutely no chance of Pepe Reina going to Milan,” agent Manuel Garcia Quilon told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies