Agent: 'No Reina-Milan chance'

By Football Italia staff

“There is absolutely no chance of Pepe Reina going to Milan,” said the Napoli goalkeeper’s agent after Gianluigi Donnarumma’s contract snub.

The Rossoneri need a new shot-stopper after Donnarumma today definitively refused to sign a new deal.

Spanish veteran Reina was mentioned as a potential short-term replacement at San Siro, but his representative silenced these rumours before they got going.

“There is absolutely no chance of Pepe Reina going to Milan,” agent Manuel Garcia Quilon told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.